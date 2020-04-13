Left Menu
Delhi: Odd-Even rule to be followed by traders at Azadpur Mandi to fight COVID-19

Traders in Delhi's wholesale market will have to follow the odd-even rule according to their shed numbers at the Azadpur Mandi to maintain social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 19:26 IST
Delhi: Odd-Even rule to be followed by traders at Azadpur Mandi to fight COVID-19
Azadpur Mandi, Delhi. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Traders in Delhi's wholesale market will have to follow the odd-even rule according to their shed numbers at the Azadpur Mandi to maintain social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus. This formula has been taken by the state government to ensure that social distancing is maintained which is required to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Vegetables to be sold at Azadpur Mandi from 6.00 am to 11.00 am, fruits 2.00 pm to 6.00 pm in all wholesale markets in Delhi from Monday onwards. However, some traders complained that the functioning wasn't running smooth in the given timings.

"Mandi timings are 6 to 11 in the morning, but despite that people weren't allowed to enter the mandi after 6. The workers who carry the goods are also facing problems, if this rule is to be implemented, it should be done properly," said Ahmed, a trader. "They aren't allowing customers to come here even during the given timings. There's no point in keeping the market open then as customers are facing problems and crops are getting spoiled. They should either close it completely or let the mandi operate for some hours, we will accept both the decisions," said Jagbir Saini, another trader.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Delhi is 1,154. Till now, 27 people have been cured and discharged, while 24 deaths have been reported. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 9,152, including 7,987 active cases. So far, 856 patients have been cured and discharged while 308 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

