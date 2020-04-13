Madhya Pradesh reports 52 new COVID-19 positive cases, total mounts to 614
As many as 52 more people tested positive for COVID 19 in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, increasing the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 614 in the state.ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 13-04-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 23:31 IST
As many as 52 more people tested positive for COVID 19 in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, increasing the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 614 in the state. According to the health bulletin of the state government, 51 people have recovered from COVID-19 while the deaths stand at 50. There are 278 containment zones in the state.
According to the district-wise breakup of the number of cases, the maximum case was reported from Indore with 328 cases followed by Bhopal with 142 cases and Ujjain with 24 cases. India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 9,352, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)
