Maharashtra extends last date for payment of energy bills

Maharashtra Energy Minister Dr Nitin Raut on Monday instructed MahaVitaran to extend the last date of energy bill payment for residential consumers keeping in mind the lockdown imposed amid COVID-19 crisis. Accordingly, the last date for the payment of energy bill for March has been extended to May 15 and for April to May 31.

As no meter reading could be done in the backdrop of the lockdown, consumers of all categories including residential will be issued bills based on previous average consumption. However, after the lockdown, actual reading will be taken, and the difference in consumption will be adjusted.

The consumers can also send their actual meter reading by using MahaVitaran portal and mobile application and pay the bill on MahaVitaran website or mobile application accordingly. (ANI)

