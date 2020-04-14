Nirmal district SP reviews COVID-19 lockdown in area

Amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19, Nirmal district SP Sasidhar Raju visited containment areas, main roads and junctions in the town on a two-wheeler to take stock of the situation. Raju took stock of the situation along with district police and special guards.

He appealed to the people to continue the lockdown till April 30. While lauding the discipline of people of the district, he gave a call to make Nirmal a 'corona free' district by the end of the month. Raju advised the people to get themselves tested immediately if they show any symptoms of cold, fever and cough. (ANI)

