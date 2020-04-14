Left Menu
Development News Edition

President Kovind, PM Modi pay tributes to Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Dalit icon and architect of the Indian Constitution Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 09:18 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 09:18 IST
President Kovind, PM Modi pay tributes to Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary
Dalit icon and architect of Indian Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Dalit icon and architect of the Indian Constitution Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary. The President said that Ambedkar strived for a society based on justice and equity.

"Tributes to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. Our nation's icon and Chief Architect of the Constitution, he strived for a society based on justice and equity. Let us all take inspiration from his vision and values, and resolve to imbibe his ideals in our lives," Kovind said in a tweet. "A humble tribute to Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary from all the countrymen," Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister also tweeted a video in which he said, "Babasaheb advocated humanity. He used to neglect any inhumane thing. After independence, he gave a new policy and vision to India. He used to raise issues related to equal rights and opportunities for all. He is our inspiration." Ambedkar, commonly known as Babasaheb, dedicated his life to working for the upliftment of untouchables, women and labourers.

Born into a poor Dalit family on April 14, 1891, Ambedkar became independent India's first law minister, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a founding father of the Republic of India. He also campaigned against the social discrimination of Dalits and inspired the Dalit Buddhist Movement in 1956. Ambedkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously in 1990. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

BSP Chief Mayawati pays tributes to Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary

BSP Chief Mayawati on Tuesday paid tributes to father of the Indian Constitution and Dalit social reformer, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, on his 129th birth anniversary. On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, I pay respects to him on behalf of the par...

Florida deems WWE 'essential business' amid coronavirus outbreak

World Wrestling Entertainment WWE has been deemed an essential business in Florida, the mayor of Orange County said on Monday, allowing the company to resume live tapings of its shows in the state during the coronavirus outbreak. A statewid...

48 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 945

48 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 945, the state Health Department said on Tuesday. All 48 new coronavirus cases have been reported from the state capital, J...

Chinese survey ship returns to Vietnam's exclusive economic zone

A Chinese survey ship that was embroiled in a standoff with Vietnamese vessels last year in the disputed South China Sea has returned to waters within Vietnams Exclusive Economic Zone EEZ, ship tracking data showed on Tuesday.Beginning last...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020