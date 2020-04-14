All passenger train services to remain canceled till May 3

In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19 Lockdown, it has been decided that all passenger train services on Indian Railways including Premium trains, Mail/Express trains, Passenger trains, Suburban Trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway, etc shall continue to remain canceled till 3rd May 2020.

To ensure the essential supplies in various parts of the country, the movement of goods and Parcel trains will continue.

No booking of any type of tickets, including E-tickets shall be done until further advice. However, the facility of online cancellation will remain functional for ticket bookings.

All counters for ticket booking for UTS & PRS will remain closed till further orders.

A full refund will be given for tickets for the bookings made for the trains canceled.

A full refund will also be there for those canceling the advance bookings of tickets for trains not yet canceled.

As far as trains canceled upto 3rd May 2020 is concerned, the refunds would be automatically remitted by the Railways online to the customers while those who have booked across the counters, a refund can be taken upto 31st July 2020.

(With Inputs from PIB)

