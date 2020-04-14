Left Menu
Development News Edition

All passenger train services to remain canceled till May 3

No booking of any type of tickets, including E-tickets shall be done until further advice. However, the facility of online cancellation will remain functional for ticket bookings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 14:28 IST
All passenger train services to remain canceled till May 3
As far as trains canceled upto 3rd May 2020 is concerned, the refunds would be automatically remitted by the Railways online to the customers while those who have booked across the counters, a refund can be taken upto 31st July 2020. Image Credit: ANI

In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19 Lockdown, it has been decided that all passenger train services on Indian Railways including Premium trains, Mail/Express trains, Passenger trains, Suburban Trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway, etc shall continue to remain canceled till 3rd May 2020.

To ensure the essential supplies in various parts of the country, the movement of goods and Parcel trains will continue.

No booking of any type of tickets, including E-tickets shall be done until further advice. However, the facility of online cancellation will remain functional for ticket bookings.

All counters for ticket booking for UTS & PRS will remain closed till further orders.

A full refund will be given for tickets for the bookings made for the trains canceled.

A full refund will also be there for those canceling the advance bookings of tickets for trains not yet canceled.

As far as trains canceled upto 3rd May 2020 is concerned, the refunds would be automatically remitted by the Railways online to the customers while those who have booked across the counters, a refund can be taken upto 31st July 2020.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal government extends lockdown till April 27 as coronavirus cases rise

The Nepal government on Tuesday decided to extend the lockdown period till April 27 as the Himalayan nation continued to witness increase in the number of coronavirus cases, according to an official statementThe decision to extend the lockd...

Mass testing key to fight corona, India no where in game: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said mass testing for coronavirus infection is key to fighting its spread but the country is currently nowhere in the game. Stating that the country has quite low level of testing for coronavirus infe...

Extension of lockdown right decision amid spiking Covid-19 cases: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Extension of the nation-wide lockdown is the right decision as India is witnessing a surge in the number of novel coronavirus infections, Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said. The extension of pan-India lockdown till May 3, 2020, is ...

UK coronavirus death toll could be 15% higher than previously shown - data

The United Kingdoms death toll from the novel coronavirus could run 15 higher than official figures have indicated so far, according to broader data that include deaths in the community such as in nursing homes. Even before the new figures,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020