COVID-19: Thane gets two drive-through testing centres

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has set up drive-through COVID-19 testing facilities for suspected patients at two traffic junctions in Maharashtra's Thane city, a civic official said on Tuesday. Deputy municipal commissioner Sandeep Malavi said the civic body along with Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde and a private lab launched drive-through testing facilities at Cadbury and Kalwa traffic junctions.

People who wish to get tested first need to get a prescription from doctors and register themselves on http://infexn.in/COVID-19.html, he said. They can then drive to the centres at a specified time, he said, adding that test results will be made available online within 24 hours.

Doctors, lab technicians and trained employees were deployed at these facilities, which will remain open from 10 am to 6 pm, he said. People don't have to go to private labs for testing, they can just drive to these centres with prior appointments, Malavi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

