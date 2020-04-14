Maharashtra's Aurangabad reports second COVID-19 death

A 70-year-old man has died of COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, city's Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele said here on Tuesday. This is the second coronavirus related death in the district.

"The deceased person's son was found positive for COVID-19 a few days ago, following which he was admitted to the hospital," said Ghodele. Later, the swab samples of his family members were tested following which the deceased person was tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, the Mayor informed.

So far, 2334 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Maharashtra. The country has reported 10,363 COVID-19 cases so far. Out of the total, 1,036 have been cured and 339 have died due to the infection. (ANI)

