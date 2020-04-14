Coronavirus statistics going down in Odisha: Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed happiness on Tuesday over coronavirus statistics going down in the state. Reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state at a high level meeting through video-conferencing, Patnaik asked police to ensure that movement of agriculture products do not stop and those indulging in domestic violence during lockdown are punished.

I am pleased to see coronavirus statistics are leveling in the state and going down. It is a good sign, Patnaik said. According to the latest count, Odisha has 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of whom 18 have recovered. One person has died in the state due to the deadly virus.

Odisha had five confirmed coronavirus cases from March 15 to April 1. But, the figure rose sharply to 45 in between April 3 to April 10. The state had reported six cases of infection from April 11 to April 13. A total of 18 positive patients have been cured of the infection leaving the state with 38 active cases at present.

Odisha was the first state in the country to announce extension of lockdown beyond April 14 deadline to April 30. Patnaik thanked the people, doctors, nurses, health workers, people engaged in sanitation and the officials working round-the-clock to contain the spread of the highly infectious disease.

He instructed officials to ensure that the movement of essential commodities and agricultural produce are not disrupted. Expressing concern over complaints of domestic violence during lockdown, the chief minister told the DGP to deal with such cases with an iron hand.

He also directed the state police chief to receive complaints of domestic violence over phone and provide assistance to the victims. Though the state government has so far established 20 dedicated COVID Hospitals in 18 districts, Patnaik directed officials to ensure within the next week that such arrangement is extended in all the 30 districts of the state.

The state government has already chalked out a plan to set up COVID-19 Hospitals in 36 places having a total capacity of 6,000 beds by the end of this month. Patnaik also expressed satisfaction over starting of testing facilities for the virus at MKCG Medical College Hospital in Berhampur. He directed officials to take steps to start a coronavirus testing centre at VIMSAR Burla by April 16.

The chief minister also instructed the officials to provide training to personnel from police, administration and others deployed in containing COVID-19 infection. Chief Secretary A K Tripathy informed the chief minister that as of now around 1.5 lakh personnel of various organisations have been given training on COVID-19 containment at different levels.

