Culture Ministry to extend aid to unregistered artistes amid lockdown: Prahlad Patel

Culture Minister Prahlad Patel on Tuesday instructed all the zonal offices to extend aid to artists who are not registered with the ministry but are affected by the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus. The decision was taken in a review meeting with senior officials. "I have instructed the ministry's zonal offices to look after artists across the country and are in need of assistance due to the lockdown and the resultant financial strain," Patel told PTI.

The ministry has seven zonal offices spread across the country. The ministry has schemes for artists who are registered with them like pension and medical aid. They can avail these benefits by registering themselves with the zonal centres under which their states fall. However, many artistes who are living in penury are among those who are not registered with the ministry and thus are left out of the benefits given by the government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. India has reported 10,363 coronavirus cases and 339 deaths so far.

