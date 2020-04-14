Left Menu
Man wanted in several cases arrested

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 17:57 IST
Man wanted in several cases arrested

A 32-year-old man wanted in over half a dozen cases was arrested from Haryana's Sonipat district, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Bijender, a resident of Sonipat. He was a member of Karambir alias Kala gang and was a close associate of gangster Kuldeep alias Fazza, they said. On Monday, police got a tip-off that Bijender would come to Rohna village in Sonipat. A trap was laid and the accused was arrested around 5:30 pm, a senior police officer said. Police said on January 15, 2017, a woman lodged a missing persons report about her son Sanjay (35) at Bawana police station. On May 13, 2018, Karambir and another person named Nanhe were arrested for killing Sanjay and dumping his body in a canal in Sonipat, the officer said. Interrogation revealed that on the direction of Karambir, Bijender, along with Sonu, Nanhe and Karambir's wife Sweety had killed Sanjay and dumped his body in a canal in Sonipat, they said.

