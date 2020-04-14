Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two more test coronavirus positive in Chhattisgarh; tally 33

PTI | Korba | Updated: 14-04-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 18:35 IST
Two more test coronavirus positive in Chhattisgarh; tally 33

Two more people, including a woman, tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday in Korba district of Chhattisgarh, taking the number of such cases in the state to 33, officials said. Both cases were reported from Katghora town, which has emerged as the top COVID-19 hotspot in the state. The town, located around 200 km from the state capital Raipur, accounts for 24 of the 33 infections detected so far in the state.

Two people, including a woman, from the Purani Basti area of the town tested positive for coronavirus, Katghora's Sub-Divisional Magistrate Suryakiran Tiwari said. They are being shifted to AIIMS Raipur for treatment, she said.

The duo hails from the same area from where so far 21 people, who came in contact with 16 Tablighi Jamaat members staying at a mosque in the locality, tested positive for the infection, she said. The town has been sealed and samples of people residing in the affected area are being collected for testing, Tiwari added.

Earlier, a 16-year-old boy from the 16-member Tablighi Jamaat group, which stayed in the mosque of Purani Basti, tested positive for coronavirus on April 4. After this, 21 others from the same area tested positive during the past one week. According to the police, people of the area had offered prayers and held mass feast with this Jamaat group which reached Katghora from Maharashtra last month.

So far, 10 people from the state have been discharged after recovering from the infection. With two fresh infections, the number of active cases stood at 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Fellaini out of Chinese hospital after coronavirus scare

Former Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini was discharged on Tuesday after spending more than three weeks in a Chinese hospital being treated for coronavirus. The 32-year-old midfielder, the only player known to have contracted the dis...

Renault closing main China business, will focus on electrics

Renault SA said Tuesday it will shut down its main China business and focus on electric and commercial vehicles. The French automakers 7-year-old joint venture with state-owned Dongfeng Motor Corp. already was suffering from lackluster sale...

Now locate Delhi govt’s food distribution centres & night shelters on Google Maps

The Delhi governments over 1,000 food distribution centres and night shelters for the needy affected by the nationwide lockdown can now be located on Google Maps and Map My India. Welcoming the collaboration, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriw...

Being off-duty, CRPF officer feeds needy in his village using his savings

CRPF ASI Padmeswar Das is on leave at his home in Assam but he is not off-duty as he prepares ration packets, using his savings, for the poor in his village who are worst hit by the coronavirus lockdown. The 48-year-old trooper, whose unit ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020