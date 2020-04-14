Left Menu
COVID-19 pandemic: Man booked, quarantined for hiding travel history in J-K's Reasi

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-04-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 18:35 IST
A man was booked and quarantined after he came to Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district from a COVID-19 red zone in Srinagar but hid his travel history, officials said on Tuesday. Mohinder Lal, a resident of Baradari in Reasi, took lift from cargo vehicles and reached home but failed to inform the authorities, they said.

By hiding his travel history he put his family members and general public at risk, the officials said. After receiving information about Lal, police and health officials immediately put him under quarantine and registered a case against him, they said.

The district administration had issued an advisory that people coming the Reasi must inform the authorities about their travel history, failing which strict action will be taken..

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

