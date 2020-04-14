COVID-19 pandemic: Man booked, quarantined for hiding travel history in J-K's Reasi

A man was booked and quarantined after he came to Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district from a COVID-19 red zone in Srinagar but hid his travel history, officials said on Tuesday. Mohinder Lal, a resident of Baradari in Reasi, took lift from cargo vehicles and reached home but failed to inform the authorities, they said.

By hiding his travel history he put his family members and general public at risk, the officials said. After receiving information about Lal, police and health officials immediately put him under quarantine and registered a case against him, they said.

The district administration had issued an advisory that people coming the Reasi must inform the authorities about their travel history, failing which strict action will be taken..

