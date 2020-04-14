Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 353; cases climb to 10,815: Health Ministry

The death toll due to novel coronavirus rose to 353 with 29 fatalities reported since Monday evening, while the number of cases saw a record jump of 1,463 to go up to 10,815 cases on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 9,272 and as many as 1,189 people have been cured and discharged, and one has migrated, it said. The total number of cases include 76 foreign nationals. Twenty-nine deaths have been reported since Monday evening, of which 11 deaths were reported from Maharashtra, seven from Madhya Pradesh, four from Delhi, three from Karnataka, two from Andhra Pradesh and one each from Punjab and Telengana. Of the total 353 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 160 fatalities, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 50, Delhi at 28, Gujarat at 26 and Telengana at 17. Punjab has reported 12 deaths, Tamil Nadu 11 while Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported nine deaths each.

West Bengal has reported seven deaths while five people have lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh. Jammu and Kashmir has reported four fatalities each while Kerala, Haryana and Rajasthan have recorded three deaths each. Jharkhand has reported two deaths. Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry's data. However, a PTI tally of figures reported by various states as on Tuesday evening showed at least 10,986 cases and 365 deaths.

There has been a lag in the Union Health Ministry figures, compared to the number of deaths announced by different states, which officials attribute to procedural delays in assigning the cases to individual states. According to the ministry's data updated in the evening, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 2,337 followed by Delhi at 1,510 and Tamil Nadu at 1,173. COVID-19 cases have gone up to 879 in Rajasthan followed by 730 in Madhya Pradesh, 657 in Uttar Pradesh and 624 in Telengana.

Gujarat has 617 cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 473 and Kerala at 379. The number of novel coronavirus cases has risen to 270 in Jammu and Kashmir, 258 in Karnataka, 199 in Haryana and 190 in West Bengal. Punjab has reported 176 infections so far.

Bihar has reported 66 cases, while Odisha has 55 coronavirus cases. Thirty-five people were infected with the virus in Uttarakhand, while Himachal Pradesh has 32 cases followed by Assam and Chhattisgarh with 31 cases each. Jharkhand has 24 cases, Chandigarh has 21 cases and Ladakh has 15, while 11 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Goa and Puducherry have reported seven COVID-19 infections each, Manipur and Tripura have two cases each, while Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya have reported a case each. "State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation," the ministry said on its website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

