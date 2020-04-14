Left Menu
One more COVID-19 death reported in Karna: toll now 10

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-04-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 19:37 IST
Karnataka reported its second COVID-19 related fatality on Tuesday, with the death of a 76- year-old man in the city, taking the death toll in the state to 10. "A 76-year-old male patient, a resident of Bengaluru Urban, expired at designated hospital, Bengaluru Urban," the health department said in its bulletin.

The elderly man had tested positive on April 12 and had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), officials had said. Earlier in the day a 69-year-old man had died in Vijayapura, becoming the ninth COVID-19 related fatality in the state.

He was the husband of a patient who earlier tested positive. Two patients, a 55-year-old man from Kalaburagi and a 65 -year-old man from Bengaluru urban had died last night.

So far 260 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the State and it includes 10 deaths and 71 discharges..

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

