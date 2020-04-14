Maha MLA booked for violating lockdown norms

Independent MLA RaviRana and five others were on Tuesday booked by the police forallegedly violating the lockdown norms to pay tribute to B RAmbedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary here inMaharashtra, an officer said

Rana and others removed barricades installed by thepolice to reach the Irwin Square where they paid tributes atAmbedkar's statue at around 1 am, said Gadgenagar policestation inspector Manish Thakare

Police have invoked section 188 (Disobedience to orderduly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC), as provided under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897,against the MLA and his supporters, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.