Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL160 LDALL VIRUS PM announces extension of lockdown till May 3, indicates easing of some curbs after April 20 New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the three-week nationwide lockdown for another 19 days till May 3 to battle the coronavirus pandemic but indicated easing some curbs after April 20 in areas which are not hotspots to allow some “select necessary activities”. BOM40 MH-LOCKDOWN-LD MIGRANTS Migrant workers come out on road; say want to travel back home Mumbai: Over 1,000 migrant workers who earn daily wages gathered here on Tuesday demanding transport arrangements to go back to their native places, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced extension of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown till May 3.

DEL135 VIRUS-LD CASES Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 353; cases climb to 10,815: Health Ministry New Delhi: The death toll due to novel coronavirus rose to 353 with 29 fatalities reported since Monday evening, while the number of cases saw a record jump of 1,463 to go up to 10,815 cases on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. DEL126 VIRUS-LDALL CONG PM's address a rhetoric, hollow on specifics: Cong New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address a "rhetoric" and "hollow on specifics", saying he should spell out the government's strategy to tackle coronavirus and solve people's problems, rather than talk of what he expected of them.

BES26 MH-LOCKDOWN-FARMER GROUP Maha: Farmers use Internet to sell directly to customers Aurangabad: Unable to sell their produce through traders because of lockdown, farmers in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district have come together to reach customers directly through the Internet. DEL121 LOCKDOWN-LD TRANSPORT Services of passenger flights, trains to remain suspended till May 3 New Delhi: Services of all passenger trains and flights will remain suspended till May 3, officials said on Tuesday soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the nationwide lockdown to combat coronavirus will be extended for another 19 days.

DEL100 MEA-INDOPAK Attack by Pak on Indian boats contravention of all established norms: India New Delhi: Indian on Tuesday said Pakistani maritime forces carried out an attack on two Indian boats off the coast of Gujarat two days ago in contravention of all established norms and practices DEL156 MEA-VIRUS-SAARC MEA announces COVID-19 training program for healthcare professionals from SAARC countries New Delhi: The External Affairs Ministry has announced a training programme on COVID-19 from April 17 for healthcare professionals from SAARC countries. DEL70 LOCKDOWN-LD SHAH Enough stock of essential commodities, no need to worry: Shah New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday assured everyone that there is enough stock of food, medicines and other essential commodities and no one should worry for the extended period of lockdown.

BUSINESS: DEL115 BIZ-LOCKDOWN-LD INDIA INC-REAX India Inc stands by lockdown extension call; seeks stimulus package to rebuild economy New Delhi: India Inc on Tuesday said the nationwide lockdown extension was necessary to avert a humanitarian crisis, but insisted on the need for a stimulus package to rebuild the economy hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. LEGAL: LGB3 MH-COURT-LD TELTUMBDE Dalit scholar Teltumbde sent in NIA custody Mumbai: A special court here on Tuesday remanded Dalit scholar and activist Anand Teltumbde in the custody of the National Investigation Agency till April 18 in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case. LGD3 COURTS-VIRUS-LOCKDOWN COVID-19 lockdown extension to delay crucial hearings in SC, Delhi HC & other courts New Delhi: The extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3 to contain coronavirus would delay important hearings in the Supreme Court, including pleas against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and issues pertaining to scope of freedom of religion as also judicial scrutiny into "essential religious practices" of separate religious denominations. FOREIGN: FGN47 IMF-INDIA IMF projects India's growth rate at 1.9% in 2020, forecasts global recession due to COVID-19 Washington: The IMF on Tuesday projected a GDP growth of 1.9 per cent for India in 2020, as the global economy hits the worst recession since the Great Depression in the 1930s due to the raging coronavirus pandemic that has nearly stalled all economic activities across the world.By Lalit K Jha FGN48 VIRUS-US-H1B COVID-19: US allows H-1B visa extension, relief for stranded Indians Washington: In a big relief for thousands of stranded Indian professionals in America due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US government has decided to accept their H-1B visa applications for an extended stay in the country.

