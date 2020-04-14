Left Menu
Coronavirus: 13 held for defying lockdown in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-04-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 21:21 IST
Thirteen people were arrested across Noida and Greater Noida on Monday for allegedly defying lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus, police said. Gautam Buddh Nagar is among the 15 districts in Uttar Pradesh where coronavirus hotspots (areas that have recorded multiple COVID-19 positive cases) have been completely sealed off, while restrictions under CrPC section 144 are also in place due to the pandemic.

"Two FIRs were registered on Tuesday for lockdown violations and 13 people arrested. A total of 425 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 90 of them, while another three were impounded," the police said in a statement. The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) over violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more persons, they said.

Meanwhile, the police extended till May 3 the restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144, within hours of the central government's announcement of extending the lockdown till the first week of May. "All public events including religious or political congregations, cultural or sports meet and protest marches and processions will remain banned till May 3. Action will be taken against violators under IPC section 188," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Ashutosh Dwivedi said.   According to official police figures, over 2,400 people have been arrested for violating lockdown restrictions since March 25 in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Over three dozen localities have been completely sealed off across Noida and Greater Noida due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and so far 80 positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Gautam Buddh Nagar, according to officials..

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

