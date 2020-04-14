Kejriwal asks migrant workers not to fall prey to rumours about bus arrangements

Kejriwal asks migrant workers not to fall prey to rumours about bus arrangementsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 21:30 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to migrant workers not to fall prey to rumours about bus arrangements being made to ferry them to their native places and asked them to stay put wherever they are
In a video appeal, he said the Delhi government has made sufficient arrangements for their accommodation and food. "Don't fall prey to rumours about bus arrangements," he said in a video message. The appeal comes in the wake of over 1,000 migrant workers in Mumbai defying the lockdown to gather in suburban Bandra, demanding that transport arrangements be made for them to go back to their native places.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi
- Mumbai
- Bandra
ALSO READ
We will ensure strict action against those ration dealers who are stealing people's ration: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Coronavirus: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal orders FIR in connection with Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin.
There is no community transmission of coronavirus yet in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Mobile phones of people under home quarantine will be tracked: Arvind Kejriwal
Total 112 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi; we have requested Centre to provide us testing kits, other medical equipments: CM Arvind Kejriwal.