Former PTI journalist Parag Rabade dead

Former PTI journalist Parag Rabade has died, family sources said on Tuesday. Rabade, 53, who died in Pune on Monday after a heart attack, is survived by wife Manisha, also a former journalist and two sons.

He started out as a reporter with Marathi newspaper Loksatta in Pune and worked with PTI from 1996-2005 at Pune and Mumbai. An avid trekker and a marathon enthusiast, Rabade also worked with the Deccan Herald during 2005-2011.

