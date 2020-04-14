Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: UP bus services to remain suspended

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-04-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 23:21 IST
Lockdown: UP bus services to remain suspended

With the lockdown being extended till May 3, The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) on Tuesday said there will be “no bus operations". "All kinds of bus operations during this period will remain suspended. Only the buses as required by the district administration for emergency operations to fight COVID-19 will be available to the administration on written demand," MD UPSRTC Rajshekhar told reporters. UPSRTC has also directed to maintain the lowest possible man power at depots and workshops for regular maintenance and emergency operations as and when required, he said. "The situation will be again assessed after one week and appropriate decision/action will be taken as and when we receive directions from the government," he added. He said all the buses at depots and bus stations are being sanitised regularly adding that Corporation also appeals to all people of the state to “Stay at Home and Stay Safe” .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Migrant workers are safe in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the lockdown doesnt mean lockup and migrant workers were safe in the State. In his address to the people of the State, Thackeray said Nobody wants that you stay in lockup without y...

3 months extension to real estate projects: UP RERA

In view of the lockdown due to COVID-19, the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority RERA on Tuesday decided to extend by three months the date of completion of projects which were supposed to be finished between March 15 and Decem...

'Misinfo-demic' about COVID-19 a poison that is putting even more lives at risk: UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday warned that a global misinfo-demic about COVID-19 is spreading across the world, proliferating harmful health advice and snake-oil solutions on social media, describing the epidemic of misinf...

Delhi CM appeals to migrant workers to stay, assures them necessary facilities

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to migrant workers and people from other states to stay back in Delhi and assured them that government will provide all the necessary facilities to them. Many of you are from UP, Biha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020