Lockdown: UP bus services to remain suspended

With the lockdown being extended till May 3, The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) on Tuesday said there will be “no bus operations". "All kinds of bus operations during this period will remain suspended. Only the buses as required by the district administration for emergency operations to fight COVID-19 will be available to the administration on written demand," MD UPSRTC Rajshekhar told reporters. UPSRTC has also directed to maintain the lowest possible man power at depots and workshops for regular maintenance and emergency operations as and when required, he said. "The situation will be again assessed after one week and appropriate decision/action will be taken as and when we receive directions from the government," he added. He said all the buses at depots and bus stations are being sanitised regularly adding that Corporation also appeals to all people of the state to “Stay at Home and Stay Safe” .

