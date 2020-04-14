APMCs to resume operations from April 15 in Gujarat

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday decided to re-start the Agricultural produce market committee (APMCs) in Gujarat from April 15, Secretary to Chief Minister Ashwani Kumar said. "The decision has been taken in the interest of the farmers amidst the harvesting season of Rabi crops. However, the APMCs will follow social distancing and avoid crowding of people. A five-member committee headed by the District Registrar has been formed to ensure the same," he said.

He said that farmers wanting to sell their produce need to first register themselves with the committee which will then ask a specific number of farmers to visit the market yard on a specific date with just a sample of their agri-produce. "This will enable us to ensure social distancing, as only a limited number of farmers will remain present on a given date," he said. "After inspecting the samples, traders will place orders with farmers. Instead of asking a farmer to bring his entire produce to an APMC, the trader concerned will collect it from his farm. Alternatively, farmers can transport the produce to godowns of traders. This will eliminate the possibility of crowding at market yards" he said.

Everyone engaged in the work at APMC and the farmers shall strictly wear mask, gloves and use sanitiser and all entering the yard will be checked through a digital infrared gun for body temperature. Providing details regarding the essential items, he said "45.88 lakh litres of milk has been sold. 58,599 quintals of vegetables and 10,090 quintals of fruits are available in the market. 1.19 crore food packets have been distributed for the aged and helpless living alone and to those in need. 8.41 lakh such packets were distributed on April 13." (ANI)

