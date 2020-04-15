COVID-19 pandemic: 57 locations identified for accommodation of Delhi Police personnel

Delhi Police on Tuesday identified 57 locations to accommodate its personnel who are deputed in sensitive areas due to COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. A letter has been written in this regard by Special Commissioner (Armed Police) Robin Hibu to all the deputy commissioners, special commissioners and joint commissioners.

According to the letter, the police personnel whose houses are in the COVID-19 hotspots areas of the national capital can also stay at the identified locations. The details of these locations are available with the deputy commissioners in all the districts of Delhi, the letter said.

It said the deputy commissioners have been instructed to provide accommodation to the police personnel at these locations. The letter said the officials in all the districts have been requested to inform the personnel in their jurisdiction regarding availability of these accommodations.

Some other locations have also been arranged for the police personnel who are under isolation or quarantine, it said..

