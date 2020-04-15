Left Menu
Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad supports COVID-19 lockdown extension

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, the apex body of 'Hindu sants and ascetics', on Wednesday supported of the extension of coronavirus lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 15-04-2020 09:47 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 09:47 IST
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Mahant Narendra Giri [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, the apex body of 'Hindu sants and ascetics', on Wednesday supported of the extension of coronavirus lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday. Mahant Narendra Giri, president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad has appealed to the fellow saints of the thirteen Akharas to adhere to the lockdown guidelines and protect themselves from falling prey to the deadly disease.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again extended the lockdown in the national interest. So, all saints should feel positive about this decision. There is no cure for coronavirus as of now and the infection is spreading at a rapid pace. The danger of coronavirus can only be prevented by following social distancing norms," he said. Giri also urged saints to donate money as per their capacity to PM CARES Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Fund to battle COVID-19.

He also lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for working day and night to contain the spread of the virus in the state while risking his own life. "Yogi ji is also working hard to fight coronavirus battle. He is not bothered about his life. He is tirelessly working with Team-11 to halt the spread of COVID-19," he added.

Giri also urged people to stay indoors during the lockdown period to prevent "community spread" and urged them to "offer prayers to defeat coronavirus". The Central Government yesterday decided to extend the nationwide lockdown up to May 3. (ANI)

