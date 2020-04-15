Gujarat police use animals for awareness campaign against coronavirus

The Surat administration on Wednesday came up with a unique way to carry out a mass awareness drive on the preventive measures against coronavirus. The police made use of animals during its campaign at Mandvi area to convince locals to stay indoors to halt the spread of the deadly virus. Several animals such as horses, dogs, buffaloes were seen strolling across the residential areas of Mandvi with banners bearing awareness messages about coronavirus tied around their bodies.

Some of the cops riding the horses were also seen holding the placards having the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from yesterday's televised address to the nation where he announced about the extension of lockdown till May 3. "When animals fall ill, we cull them. Now, these animals are telling us that they can't kill us and we can stay protected by staying home," said Surat rural Deputy SP Rupal Solanki while speaking to ANI.

According to Union Health Ministry, Gujarat so far has recorded 650 cases of coronavirus out of which 59 have been cured/discharged and 28 have died. The total number of active COVID-19 cases across the country rose to 9,756 on Wednesday while 1,305 patients have been cured/discharged. With 38 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll mounted to 377, as per the government data. (ANI)

