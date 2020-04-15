Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat police use animals for awareness campaign against coronavirus

The Surat administration on Wednesday came up with a unique way to carry out a mass awareness drive on the preventive measures against coronavirus. The police made use of animals during its campaign at Mandvi area to convince locals to stay indoors to halt the spread of the deadly virus.

ANI | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 15-04-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 12:57 IST
Gujarat police use animals for awareness campaign against coronavirus
The Surat Rural Police took out awareness drive with animals,in tribal area of Mandvi in Surat district [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The Surat administration on Wednesday came up with a unique way to carry out a mass awareness drive on the preventive measures against coronavirus. The police made use of animals during its campaign at Mandvi area to convince locals to stay indoors to halt the spread of the deadly virus. Several animals such as horses, dogs, buffaloes were seen strolling across the residential areas of Mandvi with banners bearing awareness messages about coronavirus tied around their bodies.

Some of the cops riding the horses were also seen holding the placards having the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from yesterday's televised address to the nation where he announced about the extension of lockdown till May 3. "When animals fall ill, we cull them. Now, these animals are telling us that they can't kill us and we can stay protected by staying home," said Surat rural Deputy SP Rupal Solanki while speaking to ANI.

According to Union Health Ministry, Gujarat so far has recorded 650 cases of coronavirus out of which 59 have been cured/discharged and 28 have died. The total number of active COVID-19 cases across the country rose to 9,756 on Wednesday while 1,305 patients have been cured/discharged. With 38 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll mounted to 377, as per the government data. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ayushmann Khurrana urges India to be patient, follow norms during lockdown 2.0 to defeat COVID-19

Urging all Indians to abide by the extended nationwide lockdown imposed by the central government, actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Wednesday said that only countrymen possess the power to win over COVID-19 and they can do so by staying at home....

All 5 who died of COVID-19 in Bhopal were gas tragedy victims

All five persons who died due to coronavirus in Bhopal were victims of the 1984 gas tragedy in the Madhya Pradesh capital, an official said on Wednesday. On March 21, some organisations working for the survivors of Bhopal gas tragedy wrote ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Baseball League employees, families invited to COVID-19 test studyMajor League Baseball employees and their families were invited to participate in an independent community testing study...

Cricket-T20 World Cup disruption will cause revenue loss, PCB chief says

Any disruption to the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia later this year would have serious financial implications for most of the cricketing nations, Pakistan Cricket Board PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said on a PCB podcast. The COVID-19 pandemic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020