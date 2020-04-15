Left Menu
Development News Edition

Constable injured after seized crude bomb explodes

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 15-04-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 14:35 IST
Constable injured after seized crude bomb explodes

A police constable was injured when a country bomb recovered during an illicit liquor raid fell and exploded near here, police said on Wednesday. Senthilkumar,attached to the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) of Rural Police, sustained minor injuries in the explosion, police said.

Based on information that illicit liquor was brewed and sold, a PEW team from Periyanaickenpalayam carried out raid in a farm house at Athikuttai in Kuppanur village on Tuesday evening. During the raid, they seized two litres of arrack from a cattle shed and also some crude bombs used to kill straying wild boars.

A bomb fell and exploded while the seized country bombs were being taken to a vehicle injuring Senthilkumar, police said. He was treated as outpatient in a nearby private hospital.

Meanwhile, the farm owner was taken into custody for interrogation, police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

EU to host May 4 donor conference for coronavirus vaccine search

The European Union will host an online conference on May 4 for governments and organisations to pledge money to support the search for a vaccine to the novel coronavirus, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday....

One million coronavirus cases reported in Europe: AFP

More than one million cases of the coronavirus have been detected in Europe, just over half the global total, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources at 0830 GMT Wednesday. With at least 1,003,284 cases, including 84,465 ...

Women labourers in Delhi face problems due to lockdown, want to go home

Amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, women working as daily wage labourers in Delhi are facing problems due to the lockdown. Their common complaint is that they arent able to reach their children in the villages. Women from different vill...

World oil demand forecast to suffer biggest drop ever

Global demand for oil will fall this year by the most ever due to the economic lockdowns enforced around the world to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday. An estimated drop in demand of 9.3 milli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020