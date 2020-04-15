Left Menu
MHA issues revised guidelines regarding COVID-19 lockdown measures

The consolidated revised guidelines would not apply in containment zones, as demarcated by States/ UTs/ District administrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 14:43 IST
MHA has directed all the Ministries/Departments of Government of India and State Governments /Union Territory Administrations for the strict implementation of enclosed consolidated revised guidelines. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Government of India issued an Order on 14th April 2020 that the lockdown measures stipulated in the Consolidated Guidelines of Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for containment of the COVID-19 epidemic in the country, will continue to remain in force upto 3rd May 2020.

In pursuance of the above-said order of Government of India, MHA has issued consolidated revised guidelines regarding lockdown measures to be taken by Ministries/Departments of Government of India, State/UT Governments for containment of COVID-19 epidemic in the country. The guidelines also prescribe National Directives for COVID-19 management; SOPs for Social Distancing at offices, workplaces, factories and establishments; and, penalties for offenses regarding violation of lockdown measures under relevant sections of Disaster Management Act 2005 and IPC, 1860.

In order to mitigate hardship to the public, select additional activities would be allowed, which would come into effect from 20th April 2020. However, these additional activities would be operationalized by States/ Union Territories (UTs)/ District Administrations based on strict compliance with the existing guidelines on lockdown measures. Before operating these relaxations, States/ UTs/ District Administrations shall ensure that all preparatory arrangements with regard to social distancing in offices, workplaces, factories, and establishments, and other sectoral requirements are in place.

The consolidated revised guidelines would not apply in containment zones, as demarcated by States/ UTs/ District administrations. If any new area is included in the category of a containment zone, the activities allowed in that area till the time of its categorization as a containment zone would be suspended, except for those activities that are specifically permitted under the guidelines of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India.

MHA has directed all the Ministries/Departments of Government of India and State Governments /Union Territory Administrations for the strict implementation of enclosed consolidated revised guidelines.

(With Inputs from PIB)

