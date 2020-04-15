Left Menu
Coronavirus: Curfew comes into force in two Ahmedabad areas

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-04-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 14:44 IST
The seven-day-long curfew to check the spread of coronavirus infection in the walled city and Danilimda areas of Ahmedabad in Gujarat kicked in at 6 am on Wednesday, officials said. The curfew will continue till 6 am on April 21.

Out of over 400 COVID-19 cases reported from Ahmedabad so far, the Fort area (Old City) accounts for about 60-70% of cases. "The curfew has been imposed in areas which are under the jurisdiction of Shahpur, Karanj, Kalupur, Khadia, Gaekwad-Haveli, Dariyapur police stations of walled city and the Danilimda police station," Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Ashish Bhatia tweeted.

"Strict implementation of curfew in walled city and Danilimada area of Ahmedabad, for a week will aid in arresting the spread of coronavirus. All residents of the area are requested to assist in this endeavour," the police commissioner said. A three-hour relaxation between 1 pm and 4 pm will be given, but only women are allowed to come out, he tweeted.

"For an effective implementation of the curfew, over 2,100 uniformed men from local police and paramilitary forces are deployed in both the areas," he added. Ahmedabad Police have set up 374 check-points and deployed 159 vans to keep a check on people's movement in these areas, Bhatia addded.

A total of 2158 uniformed men from police and para-military are deployed in walled city and Danilimda areas. PTI PJT PD NSK NSK

