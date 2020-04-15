Left Menu
Bihar reports 4 more coronavirus cases, state count reaches 70

Four new coronavirus cases were reported in Bihar on Wednesday, the state Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 15-04-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 14:48 IST
Bihar reports 4 more coronavirus cases, state count reaches 70
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Four new coronavirus cases were reported in Bihar on Wednesday, the state Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 70.

The state is also going to start door- to- door screening from April 16 in state's four districts where the maximum number of COVID-19 positive cases have been reported. According to a press release by the CMO on Tuesday, the campaign will begin from April 16, covering Siwan, Begusarai, Nalanda and Nawada districts, and with this Bihar will become the first state in the country to adopt such measures.

Meanwhile, India's tally of coronavirus cases rose to 11,439, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. Out of the total cases, 9,756 cases are active while 1,306 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated. Thirty-eight new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 377. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

