U'khand: Panel to suggest ways to revive economy post lockdown

The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday set up a high-level committee to study the impact of the lockdown on the state's economy and suggest ways to revive it

Headed by retired IAS officer Indu Kumar Pandey, the panel will recommend ways to pool in the state's resources and put its economy back on track through employment generation once the lockdown ends, an official statement said

Principal secretary (industry) Manisha Panwar, secretary (finance) Saujanya, additional secretary (finance) Bhupesh Tiwari and additional secretary planning Yogendra Yadav have been appointed as members of the committee, it said. PTI ALM RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

