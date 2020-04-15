Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two test positive for coronavirus in Dadar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 16:38 IST
Two test positive for coronavirus in Dadar

Two senior citizens testedpositive for coronavirus in Dadar area of Mumbai on Wednesday,a civic official said

A 75-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man testedpositive, he said

With two new cases, the number of COVID-19 cases inDadar rose to 21, including six nurses and two doctors from aprivate hospital, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Moscow hit by queues and jams as coronavirus travel permits brought in

Moscow introduced a travel permit system on Wednesday to help it police a lockdown meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, a move that initially created traffic jams and long queues of people wanting to use the metro.The systems ...

France regrets Trump's decision to cut WHO funding - govt spokeswoman

France regrets U.S. President Donald Trumps decision to cut funding for the World Health Organization WHO, French government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye said on Wednesday.Ndiaye was speaking after a cabinet meeting that decided on a 110 billi...

WRAPUP 2-Coronavirus delivers record blow to U.S. retail sales in March

U.S. retail sales suffered a record drop in March as mandatory business closures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak depressed demand for a range of goods, setting up consumer spending for its worst decline in decades. T...

'Self employment-generating' PILs should not be heard, Centre tells SC

The Centre on Wednesday opposed in the Supreme Court a PIL seeking relief for the poor during the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, saying that such self employment generating pleas should not be entertained. These are self employment ge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020