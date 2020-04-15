Two test positive for coronavirus in Dadar

Two senior citizens testedpositive for coronavirus in Dadar area of Mumbai on Wednesday,a civic official said

A 75-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man testedpositive, he said

With two new cases, the number of COVID-19 cases inDadar rose to 21, including six nurses and two doctors from aprivate hospital, the official said.

