Man booked for assaulting two cops

Two police constables were assaulted on Wednesday in Mumbra in Thane district of Maharashtra by a 20-year-old man, an official said. The incident occurred in morning when the policemen tried to restrain the accused who was quarrelling with some women in Devripada area.

An official said that the accused, identified only as Shahbaz, snatched a fibre stick from a policeman and attacked him and his colleague. The man has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and Epidemic Diseases Act for violating lockdown norms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

