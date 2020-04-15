BEST employee dies of COVID-19
An employee of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) has lost his life due to the coronavirus, said the BEST on Wednesday. He was a resident of Tilak Nagar area of Mumbai and was admitted at a hospital since April 3.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 117 more COVID-19 cases, taking the state's count of virus-infected people to 2,801, said the state's Health Department. The maximum number of cases on Wednesday were reported from Mumbai (66), followed by Pune (44), Mira Bhayandar and Thane rural (2 each) and Thane City, Vasai Virar and Pimpri Chinchwad (1 each), as per the state's Health Department. (ANI)
