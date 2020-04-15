Left Menu
Arunachal's first COVID-19 patient tests negative

Arunachal Pradesh's first COVID-19 patient has tested negative for the virus three times after being kept in isolation for 13 days under the observation of doctors.

ANI | Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) | Updated: 15-04-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 17:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Arunachal Pradesh's first COVID-19 patient has tested negative for the virus three times after being kept in isolation for 13 days under the observation of doctors. "The first positive (coronavirus) case of Arunachal has tested negative today after conducting the 3rd test. He was kept in isolation for 13 days, under the observation of doctors. Repeat sample is being collected today again," Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, tweeted.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Arunachal Pradesh has so far confirmed just one positive case of COVID-19. The count of the country's novel coronavirus cases increased to 11,439 on Wednesday. Of these, 1306 have been cured and discharged, and 377 have succumbed to the virus, said the Ministry. (ANI)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

