West Bengal confirms 132 COVID-19 active cases, 7 deaths
With twelve new positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours in West Bengal, the state tally of active cases on Wednesday climbed to 132, said State Chief Secretary.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 15-04-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 17:26 IST
The state has confirmed 7 deaths due to COVID-19 till date.
As per the Union Health Ministry, 213 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state, including 37 cured and discharged and 7 deaths. On April 12, the West Bengal government made it mandatory to cover nose and mouth with any available piece of cloth in a public place to avoid transmission of coronavirus.It has also decided to extend the COVID-19 lockdown till April 30. (ANI)
