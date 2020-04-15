Lockdown: No 'Boi Utsab' this 'Nabo Barsha'

The lockdown imposed to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic has hit the sixth edition of 'Boi Utsab' (mini book fair) in which over 300 new Bengali titles by big-time and small publications were slated to hit the shelf on 'Bangla Nabo Barsho' (Bengali new year). The 'Boi Utsab' organised by Publishers and Booksellers' Guild was not held on April 14, the Bengali new year due to the lockdown in force.

President of the apex body of publishers in state, Tridib Chatterjee told PTI on Wednesday that publishers would look at this occasion for bringing out new titles, covering different fictional/non-fictional subjects and there was great enthusiasm among Bengali readers. "While we were going ahead with the plan and publishers like Dey's Publishing, Mitra O Ghosh and others were all set to bring out several new titles, there were the quick, swift developments from mid-March triggered by the pandemic and before we could firm up an alternative plan, the lockdown started. All of us are now staring at a big loss," he said.

Apu Dey from Dey's Publishing said three of their important titles for Nabo Barsho release - which included a compilation of all literary works of late Bengali poet-writer Buddhadeb Guha, with the first volume slated to be published in this Poila Boisakh, the collection of all novels, including unpublished ones, by writer Buddhadeb Guha - were ready for binding when the lockdown began. "Thousands of such printed contents are now lying at the binding units in central Kolkata which are locked as the employees havie left for home in villages or are stuck in different parts of locked down city," he said.

Over 20 new Bengali titles were scheduled to be published by Dey's Publishing at the mini book fair during Nabo Barsho at College Square area, adjacent to the hub of booksellers and publications - College Street. Chatterjee said his Patrabharati publications would have come up with several new titles and three of these titles were at the binding unit when the pandemic alert set in and all the units suddenly shut down.

"Around four lakh people - small time book sellers, workers and owners of printing units and binding units, small time publishers, not to mention about bigger publishers and their staff - are in serious crisis in the emerging situation and we are desperately looking for a solution," he said. Dey said since non-text and reference books don't fall in the category of essential services, "we are not able to deliver online orders and make up the loss." Chatterjee claimed Kerala government has included online delivery of non-text books in the essential category during COVID-19 lockdown.

"We would soon approach West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with a similar plea. Books help to shape our views, knowledge, and curiosity about life and enrich us mentally. Can't books be considered an essential part in our lives," he wondered. Asked when the unpublished books can hit the stands, Chatterjee said, "we have plans to release our five titles during foundation day celebration of our publication in August. Dont know what others will do. But we are looking forward to improve the situation first." A spokesman of Mitra o Ghosh Publishers said, "we had plans to bring out several new titles during this time.

Nababarsho used to be an important occasion for years for our old publication. And this new book event at College Street had given new thrust in the Bengali book publishing business for past six years to counter the threat from e-books. But corona has suddenly changed everything." Guild sources did not give a specific figure about last year's book sales during week long Naba Barsho event but said there were decent sales in 80 stalls. Publishers said the tradition of authors, publishers and booklovers assembling at College Street on the first day of the Bengali New Year to have a debate on literature over food and music at the offices of different publishers had started in the 60s, which witnessed a declining trend since 2000 but still continued.

As part of the effort to revive the tradition, Guild started the Nabobarsho Boi Utsav on 2014 and this was the first time that the Boipara wore a desolate forlorn look..

