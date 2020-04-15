Left Menu
17 foreign tourists booked for 'bathing in sea' during lockdown in Kerala

PTI | Thiruvai | Updated: 15-04-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 18:17 IST
Seventeen foreign tourists have been booked for allegedly bathing in the sea off the famous Kovalam Beach here in violation of COVID-19 lockdown regulations, police said on Wednesday. Cases have also been registered against the owners and managers of five hotels where thetourists are staying since March 22 due to the lockdown, they said.

The tourists who hailed from various countries, including UK, Canada and France, had taken bath in the sea on Tuesday despite orders banning such activities. Cases have been registered against themunder the Kerala Epidemic Act and Indian Penal Code IPC section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and sect 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease).

The Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRRO) here said it was seized of the matter..

