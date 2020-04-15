Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bandra gathering: 30 social media accounts 'spread rumours'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 19:12 IST
Bandra gathering: 30 social media accounts 'spread rumours'

The Cyber wing of the Maharashtra Police on Wednesday identified more than 30 social media accounts, which allegedly spread rumours about train services that possibly prompted the gathering of migrants in Mumbai's Bandra on Tuesday, a senior official said. Within a few hours after the incident, the cyber police identified the people responsible for spreading the fake news and rumours and informed the Mumbai police about it, the official said on Wednesday.

More than 1,000 migrant workers, most of them from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, gathered near Bandra railway station here on Tuesday afternoon. They were demanding that the state government make transport arrangements so that they can go back to their native towns and villages. "We have identified more than 30 accounts on various platforms, including a news channel, responsible for spreading the rumour about the train services," Balsing Rajput, Superintendent of Police, Maharashtra Cyber, said.

"All this has been informed to the police units concerned," he said. Although the lockdown has been extended to contain spread of COVID -19, the cyber criminals and anti-social elements in the society are taking advantage of the situation with the intention of creating panic and disrupting harmony, he said.

"The cyber wing is monitoring fake news and rumours spread through the various social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Tik-Tok, Instagram and others platforms round-the-clock," he said. At least 201 cases have been registered till Tuesday at different police stations in the state, he said, adding that the accused in all these cases were involved in spreading fake news about the COVID-19 pandemic and circulating hate messages to create enmity between two communities.

So far, 35 people have been arrested and over 114 others have been identified and will be held soon, the official said. In one case at Kopar Khairane in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, an unidentified person uploaded an image n Instagram, which disrespected the Indian flag and the country, Rajput said, adding that a search for the accused is on.

While analysing the offences registered across the state, the cyber wing has noticed that 99 of these cases were related to sending offensive messages on WhatsApp, whereas 66 cases were about offensive posts on Facebook, he said. At least three cases were registered for offensive videos uploaded on Tik-Tok, he said, adding 37 cases were registered for circulating fake news and videos on other social media, such as YouTube, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Greece transfers first group of young refugees to EU countries

Greece transferred a dozen unaccompanied children from overcrowded migrant camps to Luxembourg on Wednesday, the first of more than 1,000 relocations that are being expedited amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus on vulnerable groups...

INTERVIEW-G20 debt moratorium should be followed by more measures, Germany's Scholz says

A debt moratorium to help the worlds poorest countries survive the coronavirus crisis should be followed by more measures, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that Chinas support for those efforts was cruci...

Lower courts in Odisha to function for an hour from Apr 20: HC

To take up urgent cases during the lockdown in the wake of the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the Orissa High Court on Wednesday directed the subordinate courts to function for an hour daily from April 20. During this one hour, the lower co...

Sri Lanka makes two high-profile arrests in Easter Sunday attacks

Sri Lankan police on Wednesday claimed to have made two high-profile arrests in the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks by arresting a prominent lawyer and a Muslim political party leaders brother who allegedly had links with one of the suicide bomb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020