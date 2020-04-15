Lockdown: Cine workers' body seeks relief from Maha govt

The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) on Wednesday wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking financial assistance for its workers who have lost their livelihood due to the COVID-19 lockdown. In his letter, AICWA president Suresh S Gupta said the Indian film industry that generates revenue to the tune of Rs 2 lakh crore was unable to feed a large chunk of its labourers who were on daily wages.

There were a few film stars and directors who have come forward to support families of such labourers but that was not enough as there are lakhs of them, he said. As the lockdown was now extended till May 3, the AICWA requested the state government to provide Rs 5,000 per month and monthly essentials to family of each worker.

