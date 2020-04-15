Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Railways plans to produce over 1.3 lakh coveralls for healthcare personnel by May-end

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 19:30 IST
COVID-19: Railways plans to produce over 1.3 lakh coveralls for healthcare personnel by May-end

The Railways will produce over 30,000 coveralls for COVID-19 healthcare personnel this month and it plans to manufacture 1 lakh more of the personal protective equipment (PPE) in May, the national transporter said on Wednesday. The prototype of the coveralls -- one-piece protective garments -- has been cleared with the highest grades by the DRDO's authorised laboratory in Gwalior after prescribed tests, it said. "Production units, workshops and field units have started manufacturing the personal protective equipment coveralls for medical and healthcare personnel who get directly exposed to the COVID-19 disease when working amongst infected patients," the Railways said in a statement.

"The Indian Railways will produce over 30,000 such coveralls in April 2020 and plans to manufacture 1,00,000 of the same in May 2020," it said. The Jagadhari Workshop of the Northern Railways had taken the initiative to design and manufacture the prototype of the coverall, the statement said. The prototype was tested by the Defence Research Development Establishment Laboratory of the DRDO at Gwalior. This lab is authorised for conducting such tests. It passed all the tests conducted by the DRDE with the highest grades, it said.

"Taking this initiative forward, the Railways has been able to procure and distribute to its workshops and other units sufficient raw material for manufacturing more than 30,000 PPE coveralls in the current month," the national transporter said. "Production has started and the Railway's own doctors, the end users of these coveralls, have also been involved in trying out these coveralls as their production is ramped up," it said.

According to Union Health Ministry, the death toll due to the coronavirus rose to 392 while the number of cases in the country climbed to 11,933 on Wednesday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF, World Bank leaders praise G20 debt relief initiative

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank David Malpass on Wednesday praised a new G20 debt relief agreement that suspends bilateral debt servbice payments by poor countries.A source familiar with a G...

Greece transfers first group of young refugees to EU countries

Greece transferred a dozen unaccompanied children from overcrowded migrant camps to Luxembourg on Wednesday, the first of more than 1,000 relocations that are being expedited amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus on vulnerable groups...

INTERVIEW-G20 debt moratorium should be followed by more measures, Germany's Scholz says

A debt moratorium to help the worlds poorest countries survive the coronavirus crisis should be followed by more measures, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that Chinas support for those efforts was cruci...

Lower courts in Odisha to function for an hour from Apr 20: HC

To take up urgent cases during the lockdown in the wake of the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the Orissa High Court on Wednesday directed the subordinate courts to function for an hour daily from April 20. During this one hour, the lower co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020