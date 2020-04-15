Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 392; cases climb to 11,933: Health Ministry

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 19:39 IST
The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 392 with 39 fatalities reported since Tuesday evening, while the number of cases saw a jump of 1,118 to go up to 11,933 cases on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 10,197, while as many as 1,343 people have been cured and discharged, and one has migrated, it said. The total number of cases include 76 foreign nationals.

Thirty-nine deaths have been reported since Tuesday evening, of which 18 deaths were reported from Maharashtra, six from Uttar Pradesh, four from Gujarat, three from Madhya Pradesh, two each from Delhi and Karnataka, and one each from Telengana, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Meghalaya. Of the total 392 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 178 fatalities, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 53, Delhi and Gujarat at 30 each and Telengana at 18. Punjab has reported 13 deaths, Tamil Nadu 12 while Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka have reported 11 deaths each.

Andhra Pradesh has reported nine fatalities followed by West Bengal with seven deaths. Four persons have lost their lives to COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir while Kerala, Haryana and Rajasthan have recorded three deaths each. Jharkhand has reported two deaths.

Meghalaya, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, according to ministry data. However, a PTI tally of figures reported by various states as on Wednesday showed at least 11,946 cases and 405 deaths.

There has been a lag in the Union Health Ministry figures, compared to the number of deaths announced by different states, which officials attribute to procedural delays in assigning the cases to individual states. According to the ministry's data updated in the evening, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 2,687 followed by Delhi at 1,561 and Tamil Nadu at 1,204. COVID-19 cases have gone up to 1,005 in Rajasthan followed by 987 in Madhya Pradesh, 735 in Uttar Pradesh and 695 in Gujarat.

Telengana has 647 cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 503 and Kerala at 387. The number of novel coronavirus cases has risen to 278 in Jammu and Kashmir, 277 in Karnataka, 213 in West Bengal and 199 in Haryana. Punjab has reported 186 infections so far.

Bihar has reported 70 cases, while Odisha has 60 coronavirus cases. Thirty-seven people were infected with the virus in Uttarakhand, while Himachal Pradesh, Assam and Chhattisgarh have registered 33 cases each. Jharkhand has 27 cases, Chandigarh has 21 cases and Ladakh has 17, while 11 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Meghalaya,Goa and Puducherry have reported seven COVID-19 infections each, Manipur and Tripura have two cases each, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each. "State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation," the ministry said on its website. The website also mentions that a patient from Nagaland has been shifted to Assam.

