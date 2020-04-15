Left Menu
Misinformation on trains spread through 11 methods: Deshmukh

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 19:57 IST
The misinformation regarding commencement of train services, a factor behind a protest by migrant workers here, was spread using 11 different methods, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday. FIRs are being filed in these incidents and appropriate legal action will follow, he said.

"Misinformation regarding commencement of trains from April 14, 2020 was spread using 11 different methods. The (social media) accounts have been tracked, FIRs are being filed & due legal consequences will follow, Deshmukh tweeted. He asserted that the state government has zero tolerance for rumours.

Defying the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, more than 1,000 migrant workers had gathered outside the suburban Bandra railway station on Tuesday afternoon. They were demanding that the state government make transport arrangements so that they can go back to their native towns and villages.

Rumours and false information on social media regarding train services are being cited as one of the reasons for the protest which took authorities by surprise..

