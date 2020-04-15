Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 3,400 people detained in Delhi for violating lockdown orders

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 20:01 IST
Over 3,400 people detained in Delhi for violating lockdown orders

Over 200 cases were registered and 3,473 people detained in Delhi on Wednesday for violating lockdown orders, police said. The lockdown has been imposed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus which has claimed 30 lives and infected 1,561 people in the national capital. According to data shared by police, 244 cases were registered under Section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5pm.

A total of 3,473 people have been detained under Section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 382 vehicles have been impounded under Section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, they stated. Police said a total of 79 cases were registered against people for stepping out of their houses without wearing masks. A total of 801 movement passes have been issued so far, they said. Since March 24, a total of 84,030 people have been detained for violating orders under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK extends cut-off date for state wage payments after protests

Britains finance ministry extended on Wednesday the cut-off date for its scheme to pay 80 of the wages of workers who are temporarily laid off because of the coronavirus crisis after protests from people who stood to miss out.The eligibilit...

Ryanair sees quick airline recovery marked by low fares

Ryanair is steeling for an airline price war that it expects to win once coronavirus restrictions are lifted and passengers flock back to tourist destinations, Chief Executive Michael OLeary told Reuters on Wednesday. Brushing off forecasts...

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi calls Trump WHO decision senseless, dangerous

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday called President Donald Trumps decision to halt funding for the World Health Organization senseless and dangerous, and said it would be challenged.The Presidents halting of fun...

Coronavirus: latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis - More than two million cases - There have been at least 2,001,204 reported infections in 193 countries and territories since the virus emerged in China in December, according to an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020