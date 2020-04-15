Left Menu
COVID-19 Lockdown: CRPF extends leave of personnel till May 3

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 20:19 IST
The country's largest paramilitary force CRPF has extended the leave period of its personnel till the new lockdown deadline of May 3, a senior official said.  The nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25 till April 14 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, but on Tuesday it was extended till May 3 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 3.25-lakh personnel strong Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had earlier extended the leave period of its personnel who are at home and prohibited the movement of those on training till April 15. "The matter has been reviewed and in view of the current scenario, it is hereby directed that force's personnel who are away on leave should be advised not to return for duty till the lockdown period is over," a CRPF order, which has been accessed by PTI, said.

The order was issued on Tuesday. The move is aimed to break the chain of COVID-19 and also to save our troops from infection, a senior official said.

Similarly, there will be no movement of personnel who had gone on training or some courses. They have also been asked to "stay where they are", he said. Only emergency operational movements will be sanctioned after review by supervisory authorities, the official said.

The CRPF is the country's lead internal security force with its three main combat theatres being anti-Naxal operations, counter-terrorist offensive in the Kashmir valley and taking on armed insurgency in the north eastern states..

