Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress hits out at Pakistan for frequent ceasefire violations along J&K borders

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-04-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 21:04 IST
Congress hits out at Pakistan for frequent ceasefire violations along J&K borders

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress on Wednesday lashed out at Pakistan for the frequent ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) while pointing out that the BJP government at the Centre has failed to contain border violence even during the testing time of coronavirus pandemic. The party expressed sympathies with the families of the victims of cross-border shelling and demanded adequate compensation and necessary measures for the safety and security of the border residents.

“Despite the challenging situation in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Pakistan is continuously shelling the civilian habitats along the borders which shows its barbarism and total disregard for human values,” Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress president G A Mir and several other senior leaders hailing from various border townships said in a joint statement here. Referring to the killing of three civilians and injuries to scores of others in different sectors over the past couple of weeks, they said Pakistan has intensified the shelling and firing at a time when the world is fighting the novel disease which has brought life to a standstill, which is very unfortunate.

“The graph of border violence has increased manifold over the years which show that the BJP led government had failed to give a befitting response to Pakistan. All the claims of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have proved hoax,” the leaders said. Demanding an immediate end to the hostilities in the larger interest of peace, the Congress said the government must reach out to the people and work out a comprehensive plan for their safety and security.

“The government should also provide adequate ex-gratia relief to the families who lost their members to the Pakistani shelling besides providing adequate compensation to the injured and those whose property was damaged,” they said. The party lauded the courage of the security forces and their devotion in securing the borders of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Indians shine in first international online shooting competition

The experienced Amanpreet Singh, Manu Bhaker and Meghana Sajjanar were among the Indian shooters who shone in the first-of-its-kind International Online Shooting Championship held on Wednesday. In the 10m air rifle event, Austrias Martin St...

In nod to governors, Trump walks back total authority claim

President Donald Trump said hes open to some states reopening before federal social distancing guidelines expire at the end of month, as he appeared to back off his claim of absolute authority to decide when the time was right to act. Hours...

Health Ministry identifies 170 districts in India as hotspots

The Union Health Ministry has declared 170 districts in 25 states as COVID-19 hotspots and 207 districts in 27 states as non-hotspots, officials said on Wednesday, reiterating that there has been no community transmission of the disease in ...

Restrict business activities only to essential goods: CAIT to e-commerce traders

Traders body CAIT on Wednesday issued an advisory to traders registered on various e-commerce platforms to restrict their business activities only to essential goods during the lockdown period as per government guidelines.&#160; Confeder...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020