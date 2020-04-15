63 new coronavirus cases in Pune, four deaths

Sixty-three new cases of coronavirus came to light in Pune on Wednesday while four patients died since Tuesday night, a health official said. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in Pune district reached 437 and the death toll rose to 42.

"As far as Pune city and rural parts are concerned, the total number of cases so far reported is 395 whereas in neighbouring PCMC (Pimpri Chichwad Municipal Corporation), 42 cases of COVID-19 have been reported," said an official from the District Health Department. Four coronavirus patients died at state-run Sassoon hospital taking total death toll in Pune district to 42.

"One of them, a 38-year-old man with co-morbid conditions (existing ailments) succumbed to the infection on late Tuesday night. On Wednesday, three men aged 73, 34 and 63, also having co-morbid conditions, died in Sassoon," said a civic official..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.