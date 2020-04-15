Maha tally of COVID-19 cases up by 232 to 2916; death toll 187

Lockdown and various restrictions notwithstanding, the coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra continued to spike with 232 more detections on Wednesday, while the death toll went up by nine to 187, a Health official said. The number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 2916, with Mumbai alone accounting for 1896 cases and 114 deaths.

Out of the nine new deaths, Pune (6) reported the highest number of fatalities, followed by Mumbai (2) while one death was reported from Akola district in Vidarbha region, he said. Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry has reiterated that there has been no community transmission of the disease in the country so far.

The state Health official said: "232 people tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total number of the cases to 2916. With nine more people succumbing to the infection, the death toll now stands at 187". With 36 more recoveries, the number of the people who cured from the COVID-19 disease in the state now stands at 295, he said.

Among various regions, Thane division has so far reported 2,228 COVID-19 cases and 129 deaths which includes the toll from Mumabi (114). Pune division has reported 415 cases and 44 deaths, followed by Nashik division in northern Maharashtra with 83 coronavirus positive cases and five deaths.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Kolhapur division in western Maharashtra stands at 39 and one death, followed by Aurangabad division in Marathwada region which reported 25 cases and two fatalities. Latur division reported 13 COVID-19 cases while Akola division in Vidarbha region 46, the official said.

The number of cases from the Nagpur division in east Maharashtra stood at 56 with one death, he added. A total of 11 people from neighbouring states were undergoing treatment in Maharashtra for COVID-19 and two of them have died, he said.

"Out of 52,000 laboratory samples tested for coronavirus infection, 48,198 were negative while 2916 others have tested positive," he said. The official said a total of 5394 squads have carried out surveillance of moe than 20 lakh people so far.

The number of people put under home quarantine is 69,738 while 5617 are under institutional quarantine, he said. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that ensuring recovery of COVID-19 patients and preventing fatalities were the challenges being faced by his government as well as the medical fraternity.

In his interaction with CEOs of privatehospital in Mumbai, along with members of the newly-set up task force of medical professionals through video conferencing, Thackeray underlined the need to put in place a robust patient management system. The deliberations focused on issues like the patient care; need for medical equipment; availability of ICU beds, and ensuring protection of medical personnel treating coronavirus positive patients.

The CM further said that the focus should be on prevention of deaths of COVID-19 patients and saving those patients who are in a serious condition. Underlining the concerns of the state government, a senior officer had said that though Maharashtra stands at the fourth position in the country vis-a-vis the COVID-19 mortality rate at 7.34 per cent, the state is way ahead both in terms of the number of positive cases and fatalities.

