Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three missing as boat turns turtle in Mumbai sea

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 22:38 IST
Three missing as boat turns turtle in Mumbai sea

Four persons were rescued but three others went missing after a boat capsized off Madh jetty in Mumbai in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, police said. While search was on for the missing passengers, a case was registered against boat operator for violating lockdown norms and not taking any precautions, said a police official.

The boat was carrying seven persons from Dhondipada jetty in Madh to Versova jetty in Andheri. After it capsized, Marine Police and Fire Brigade teams rescued four of the passengers.

But Nasir Sayyad, Sadik Ashmani and Yusuf Chavvan remained untraceable. A case under IPC sections 304 (A) (rash and negligent act causing death), 188 (disobedience to order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) was registered against the boat operator (name not disclosed).

The operator violated prohibitory orders which restrict movement of five or more persons during lockdown to contain coronavirus, and did not provide life jackets, a police official said, adding that further probe was on..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Chandigarh tally reaches 21

A total of 21 positive COVID-19 cases are reported from the Union Territory till now. According to the authorities, 319 samples have been tested.Meanwhile, nine patients have been cured, and the Union Territory has witnessed no COVID-19 rel...

41 arrested in J-K's Kupwara district for violating lockdown orders

Police on Wednesday arrested 41 persons in Jammu and Kashmirs Kupwara district for violating prohibitory orders imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The arrests were made in Handwara area of the north Kashmir district, a ...

TN govt defends policy on regulating COVID-19 relief by NGOs, individuals

Defending in the Madras High Court its order regulating private relief efforts during coronavirus lockdown, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday said there is a significant risk of community spread if NGOs, groups and others take up such ...

New round of EU-UK Brexit trade talks next week

British and European Union officials on Wednesday agreed to schedule three new rounds of post-Brexit trade talks, starting next week, after the coronavirus epidemic disrupted their negotiating timetable. A joint statement following a call b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020