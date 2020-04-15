Left Menu
Family members of Goan seafarers protest in front of Goa CM's residence

Family members of Goan seafarers, who are stranded on various ships abroad due to COVID-19 lockdown, sat on indefinite hunger strike in front of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's residence on Wednesday seeking immediate steps from the government to bring them back.

Family members of Goan seafarers protesting outside CM's residence. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Family members of Goan seafarers, who are stranded on various ships abroad due to COVID-19 lockdown, sat on indefinite hunger strike in front of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's residence on Wednesday seeking immediate steps from the government to bring them back. The protesters, who were wearing face masks, said that there are thousands of seafarers stranded due to lockdown and the Chief Minister has not given any assurance on the issue.

"17 flights were supposed to come to Goa and Mumbai today as it was the last date of lockdown but the Chief Minister said that the issue is with the Centre. We are on hunger strike until we get the answer on the issue," a female protester said. She said if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is aware that there are thousands of people stranded, he has to act.

"I need an answer that when is the first flight is coming to India bringing our seafarers back," she said. Speaking to ANI Dixon Vas, Seafarers Association President said, "We have waited for so many days and now the government has extended the lockdown till May 3. They should do something for seafarers who are stranded on ships and do not have food. They are dying."

He said that had the government taken action on the issue, "we would have not gathered here when the nation is going through these testing times". "Had the government taken action on the issued we would have not gathered during the lockdown and when the section 144 is imposed," he said.

The protestors were later detained. Goa Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat termed the arrest of protesting relatives of stranded Goan seafarers as "unfortunate" and said the state government should take a leaf out of the book of countries that have flown their citizens back through special flights from Goa. (ANI)

