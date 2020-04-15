Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plasma therapy to treat severely-ill COVID-19 patients begins in Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra has started using plasma enrichment technique to treat severely-ill COVID-19 patients on a trial basis, informed State Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-04-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 23:08 IST
Plasma therapy to treat severely-ill COVID-19 patients begins in Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray
Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra has started using plasma enrichment technique to treat severely-ill COVID-19 patients on a trial basis, informed State Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday. Responding to a report that the Delhi government will use plasma enrichment technique to treat severely-ill coronavirus patients on a trial basis, Aaditya responded saying, "Maharashtra has begun too".

According to the ministry, Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 2,687 cases of which 259 patients have recovered/discharged while 178 patients have lost their lives due to the virus. The blood of cured coronavirus patients can be used to treat COVID-19 patients, Delhi AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria had told ANI. "Conversion plasma is a therapy that is being looked at as an option to treat the patients of COVID-19. If a coronavirus positive patient recovers, then he recovers by his body fighting the infection. To fight the infection, the body produces antibodies that stay in the blood," he said. Dr Guleria said this is the reason the doctors can ask the cured COVID-19 patients to donate their blood to another virus-infected patient to boost his immune system."If these antibodies are found to be in high amount in a person who has recovered from the coronavirus, we can ask him to donate his blood. From that blood, we take plasma which has a high concentration of anti-bodies. These antibodies can be transfused to another COVID-19 person, which boost the immune system of sick persons and fight the virus in a better manner," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

SpiceJet operates first freighter flight to China to bring medical supplies to Hyd

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

France virus toll tops 17,000, numbers hospitalised down for first time: official

Over 17,000 people have now died in France from COVID-19, a top health official said on Wednesday, but the the total number currently hospitalised has fallen for the first time since the epidemic beganA total of 17,167 people are now confir...

Apple has a $399 iPhone SE for the budget-conscious as coronavirus stalls economy

Apple Inc on Wednesday released a smaller iPhone priced at 399, cutting the starting price for the companys smartphone line in a move to broaden its appeal to budget-conscious customers as the coronavirus hobbles the global economy. The low...

As pandemic lingers, U.S. House looking 'very closely' at remote voting

The U.S. House of Representatives is now looking very closely at how its members could vote from outside the Capitol as a coronavirus-forced recess looks poised to last into at least next month, the chambers No. 2 Democrat said on Wednesday...

WHO chief regrets U.S. move to halt funding, urges unity against pandemic

The head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday that he regretted U.S. President Donald Trumps decision to pull funding for the agency and called for global unity to fight the new coronavirus pandemic. Trumps move to halt fundin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020